Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Dunkin Brands Group to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Dunkin Brands Group has set its FY18 guidance at $2.69-2.74 EPS.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 75.12% and a net margin of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dunkin Brands Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group opened at $72.45 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.54, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $73.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34.

In other news, CEO Nigel Travis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $3,729,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,161,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $99,205.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNKN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.35.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

