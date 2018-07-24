Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) in a report published on Monday morning. Maxim Group currently has a $77.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DNKN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Dunkin Brands Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. OTR Global initiated coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set a positive rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dunkin Brands Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.35.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $72.45 on Monday. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12 month low of $50.89 and a 12 month high of $73.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.54.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 75.12% and a net margin of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CEO Nigel Travis sold 60,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $3,729,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,254 shares in the company, valued at $19,161,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 1,530 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $99,205.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,870,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.