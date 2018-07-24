Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 195.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,030,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,201,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,249 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,331,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,320,121,000 after purchasing an additional 615,024 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 35,597,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,533,655,000 after purchasing an additional 102,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,057,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,580,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 12,890,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,558,000 after purchasing an additional 327,300 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group opened at $187.04 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $479.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised Alibaba Group to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.18.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

