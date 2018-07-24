DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DWDP. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,196,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,870,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWDP stock opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $153.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. DowDuPont Inc has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on DowDuPont from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

In other DowDuPont news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 129,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $8,884,200.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 518,095 shares of company stock valued at $35,702,234. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

