Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catawba Capital Management VA lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the second quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 44.1% in the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.2% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 15.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $321,643.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,642 shares in the company, valued at $595,964.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 330 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $34,970.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,838.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,202,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,692. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $97.10 and a 52 week high of $124.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 398.41% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Kimberly Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

