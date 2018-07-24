Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys 26,297 Shares of Fastenal (FAST)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,297 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for 1.5% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $32,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 21,682 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its stake in Fastenal by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $4,863,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,417 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.62. 2,860,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,535. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 76.68%.

In related news, CFO Holden Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 700 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.31 per share, for a total transaction of $35,217.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,155 shares of company stock worth $211,378 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $60.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.36.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

