Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 15,852 Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1,090.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 37,810 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $120,391.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 135 shares of company stock worth $19,612 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.25.

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.56. 1,506,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,356. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $123.96 and a 12 month high of $157.50. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. Chubb’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

