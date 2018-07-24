Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 4,093 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $72,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,711.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,798,000 after buying an additional 566,523 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17,587.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 544,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 541,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,582,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,075,294,000 after buying an additional 475,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $95,849,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $67,593,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific opened at $218.48 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.07 and a 1-year high of $226.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.17%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.71, for a total value of $10,885,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,122 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,680.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.43, for a total value of $44,172.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,879.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,706 shares of company stock valued at $21,125,673 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.