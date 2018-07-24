Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 107,248 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,023,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 450.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Donaldson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $643,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $52.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 8th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 44.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Edward Jones upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Donaldson from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

