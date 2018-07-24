Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Given Neutral Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $265.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Domino’s Pizza from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.74.

NYSE DPZ opened at $271.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.81. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $166.74 and a 1 year high of $293.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In other news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 20,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.42, for a total transaction of $5,511,041.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 209,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,047,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 156,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,575,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, black and white Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $28,728,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

