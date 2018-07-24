Dominion Energy (D) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dominion Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.5799483562743 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Dominion Energy opened at $70.99 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dominion Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.61.

In other news, insider Thomas F. Farrell II acquired 4,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.44 per share, for a total transaction of $253,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

