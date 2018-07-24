Dollarama (DOL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.70

Shares of Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$48.70 and last traded at C$48.75, with a volume of 498482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$49.69.

DOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$165.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$167.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$152.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$151.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$152.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$756.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$762.70 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

In other Dollarama news, insider Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.07, for a total value of C$7,203,360.00. Also, Director John Assaly sold 13,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.60, for a total transaction of C$2,058,854.40.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. As of June 7, 2018, it operated 1,170 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

