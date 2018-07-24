Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.50.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Dolby Laboratories opened at $64.67 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $74.29.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $301.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.37 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $6,081,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,222,335 shares of company stock valued at $138,833,277. Insiders own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 29.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.