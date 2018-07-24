Diversified Trust Co Raises Position in Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 88.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 13.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.62.

In other news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 25,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $530,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President David Hatfield sold 150,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $3,631,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,475,438 shares of company stock worth $174,692,680. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pure Storage opened at $23.80 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Pure Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 16.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

