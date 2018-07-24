Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Weatherford International plc (WFT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,192,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,950,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFT. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 39,220 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 56,560 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 226,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 57,368 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 369.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 439,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 346,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 734,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 87,459 shares during the last quarter.

Weatherford International opened at $3.34 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.36.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 45.50% and a negative return on equity of 283.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

