Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,529,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,318,000 after purchasing an additional 100,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 18.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 373.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 73,921 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.96 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $469,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 20,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $899,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,369,586 shares of company stock worth $83,062,501 in the last 90 days. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $70.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $99.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 27, 2017, it had 159 Shacks, including 90 domestic company-operated Shacks, 10 domestic licensed Shacks, and 59 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.