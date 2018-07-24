DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (DLR) Position Lessened by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (NYSE:DLR) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 479.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

In other news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,775. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH opened at $115.83 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $96.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.01.

DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

About DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

