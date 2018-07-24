Digital Bullion Gold Market Cap Hits $0.00 (DBG)

Digital Bullion Gold (CURRENCY:DBG) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Digital Bullion Gold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Bullion Gold has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Digital Bullion Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Bullion Gold has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digital Bullion Gold alerts:

Particl (PART) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00072365 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012172 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000478 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001560 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000643 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Digital Bullion Gold Coin Profile

DBG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Digital Bullion Gold’s total supply is 24,523,275 coins. The official website for Digital Bullion Gold is digitalbulliongold.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Reward: 210Block Reward Halving Rate: 100000Difficulty retarget: D.G.W. “

Buying and Selling Digital Bullion Gold

Digital Bullion Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Bullion Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Bullion Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Bullion Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Bullion Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Bullion Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.