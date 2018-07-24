DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a neutral rating to an under perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.46.

NYSE:DRH opened at $12.36 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, Director Gilbert T. Ray sold 11,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $132,286.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,722.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,268 shares of company stock worth $641,786. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,260,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,117,000 after purchasing an additional 706,208 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,952,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,890 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,912,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,168,000 after purchasing an additional 164,417 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,382,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,308,000 after purchasing an additional 75,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.