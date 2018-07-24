DeviantCoin (DEV) Trading Down 33.3% Over Last Week

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. DeviantCoin has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $68,014.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeviantCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00009334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 11,565,850 coins and its circulating supply is 9,611,392 coins. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

