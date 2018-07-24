Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ascential (ASCL)

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt raised Ascential to an “add” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.29) to GBX 515 ($6.82) in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.48) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 449.44 ($5.95).

Shares of LON:ASCL opened at GBX 433.40 ($5.74) on Tuesday. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 303.70 ($4.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 421 ($5.57).

Ascential plc provides events and advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Exhibitions & Festivals segment organizes exhibitions, congresses, and festivals. Its Information Services segment provides intelligence, analysis, and forecasting tools; live events and awards; and subscription content, such as real-time online resources, as well as advisory services to the various industries, including fashion, retail, property, construction, and politics, as well as for media platforms.

