Deutsche Bank (DBK) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.37 ($13.38).

Shares of DBK stock opened at €10.38 ($12.21) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 1 year high of €18.49 ($21.75).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

