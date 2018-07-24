Deutsche Bank Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (TEG) a €16.50 Price Target

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a €16.50 ($19.41) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Barclays set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Commerzbank set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.78 ($20.92).

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €19.24 ($22.64) on Tuesday. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €12.41 ($14.60) and a 52-week high of €16.70 ($19.65).

TAG Immobilien AG acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany.. It also operates commercial real estate properties and boarding houses. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed approximately 83,000 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

