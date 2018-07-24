Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) Stake Increased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Delphi Technologies were worth $26,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,844,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,768,000 after acquiring an additional 114,566 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 63.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,857,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,393 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 69.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,630,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,672,000 after acquiring an additional 666,455 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 342.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,429,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,310,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies opened at $44.49 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Delphi Technologies PLC has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Delphi Technologies news, Director Robin J. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.90 per share, with a total value of $99,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $802,869.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,768.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

DLPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Delphi Technologies from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delphi Technologies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delphi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

