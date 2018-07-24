Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek Logistics Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE DKL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,521. The firm has a market cap of $696.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.65. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $35.54.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 144.78% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.61 million. research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $84,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. now owns 25,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 262,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 25,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 33.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

