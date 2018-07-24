Delek Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Delek Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney opened at $111.09 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $96.20 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The company has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 6th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $15,048,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,153,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $80,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr cut shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.04 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.30.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.