Deere & Company (DE) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.5% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.8% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 42,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company opened at $135.53 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $112.87 and a 1-year high of $175.26. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.19). Deere & Company had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.87 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.70.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

