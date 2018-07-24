Deckers Outdoor (DECK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.42) per share for the quarter. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q1 guidance at ($1.50)-($1.41) EPS and its FY19 guidance at $6.20-$6.40 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.31. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor traded down $1.84, hitting $115.18, on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 9,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $122.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $122.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.23.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas George sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $1,186,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

