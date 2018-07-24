Debitum (DEB) Market Cap Achieves $4.73 Million

Debitum (CURRENCY:DEB) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Debitum token can now be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Lykke Exchange and DDEX. In the last seven days, Debitum has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Debitum has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and $108,194.00 worth of Debitum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003632 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011951 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000457 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00422750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00147695 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023741 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013687 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000883 BTC.

About Debitum

Debitum was first traded on October 26th, 2017. Debitum’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,374,697 tokens. Debitum’s official website is debitum.network . Debitum’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork . Debitum’s official message board is blog.debitum.network . The Reddit community for Debitum is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Debitum

Debitum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Debitum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Debitum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

