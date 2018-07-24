DDR (DDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DDR (NYSE:DDR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $206.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.86 million. DDR had a negative net margin of 27.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DDR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DDR opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. DDR has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 12th. DDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.41%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto acquired 236,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $4,037,290.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Roulston sold 10,734 shares of DDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $176,788.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,055,907 shares of company stock worth $70,485,388 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DDR from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lowered DDR from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on DDR from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DDR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.87.

DDR Company Profile

DDR is an owner and manager of 258 value-oriented shopping centers representing 89 million square feet in 32 states and Puerto Rico. The Company owns a high-quality portfolio of open-air shopping centers in major metropolitan areas that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers.

