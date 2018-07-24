Danaher (DHR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past month, Danaher’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company reported better-than-expected results for second-quarter 2018. Quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share. Danaher raised its earnings view for 2018 from $4.38-$4.45 per share to the $4.43-$4.50 per share range. The company expects that robust core revenue growth and effective Danaher Business System (DBS) implementation buyout will likely drive its bottom-line performance, going forward. However, rising cost of sales remains a major cause of concern for the company. Also, extensive governmental regulations on import laws, export control and economic sanctions laws continue to restrict Danaher’s growth. Moreover, the stock currently looks overvalued compared to the industry.”

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Bank of America set a $113.00 price target on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Danaher from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $103.08. The stock had a trading volume of 159,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Danaher has a 1 year low of $78.97 and a 1 year high of $106.08. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 18,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $1,827,281.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,589.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 445.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 40,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Danaher by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 328,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,147,000 after acquiring an additional 29,821 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.