Dana (DAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dana (NYSE:DAN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Dana has set its FY18 guidance at $2.75-3.05 EPS.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 1.88%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dana to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dana stock opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dana has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $35.27.

Dana declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dana news, Director Virginia A. Kamsky sold 13,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $304,216.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Wandell sold 14,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $299,682.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,218 shares of company stock worth $1,121,119. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DAN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Dana in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

