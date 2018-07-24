Daily Journal (DJCO) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Daily Journal from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ DJCO opened at $232.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.30. Daily Journal has a 1 year low of $195.00 and a 1 year high of $250.95.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.22, for a total value of $669,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,834 shares of company stock worth $1,599,362. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Daily Journal by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daily Journal during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Daily Journal by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Daily Journal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, San Francisco Daily Journal, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

