DA Davidson Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Mueller Water Products (MWA)

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) in a research note published on Friday.

MWA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.71.

Shares of MWA opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.37 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth about $126,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,456.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,627 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Infrastructure and Technologies segments. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

