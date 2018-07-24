CyberOptics (CYBE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 1.81%. On average, analysts expect CyberOptics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CyberOptics opened at $19.10 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.92, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of -0.35. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

