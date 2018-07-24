Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp opened at $28.88 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $903.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.50 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,514,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Issa sold 11,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $350,942.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,035 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,525 over the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

