Curo Group (CURO) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.00

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 3186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

CURO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Curo Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Curo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 15.44.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $261.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.93 million. equities research analysts forecast that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 3,497,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $80,440,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,149,608 shares of company stock valued at $95,440,984. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the first quarter worth $167,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the first quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the first quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

