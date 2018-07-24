Curo Group (CURO) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.00

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 3186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.
CURO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Curo Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Curo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 15.44.
In other news, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 3,497,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $80,440,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,149,608 shares of company stock valued at $95,440,984. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the first quarter worth $167,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the first quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the first quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.
Curo Group Company Profile
CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.
See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.