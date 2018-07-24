Curo Group (CURO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

CURO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curo Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Curo Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curo Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of Curo Group stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51. Curo Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $261.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.93 million. sell-side analysts predict that Curo Group will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 552,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $12,700,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,149,608 shares of company stock valued at $95,440,984. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $622,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

