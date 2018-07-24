Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading travel service provider of hotel accommodations, airline tickets and packaged-tours in China. Ctrip aggregates information on hotels and flights and enables customers to make informed and cost-effective hotel and flight bookings. Ctrip targets primarily business and leisure travelers in China who do not travel in group. These travelers form a traditionally under-served yet fast-growing segment of the China travel industry. Ctrip has experienced substantial growth and become one of the best-known travel brands in China. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTRP. BidaskClub raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ctrip.Com International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Ctrip.Com International stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,738,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,077. Ctrip.Com International has a 1 year low of $40.13 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.77.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.44. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that Ctrip.Com International will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the second quarter worth approximately $194,177,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the second quarter worth approximately $18,781,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 18.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,781,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,043,000 after acquiring an additional 273,441 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 19.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,538,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,703,000 after acquiring an additional 247,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerging Sovereign Group LLC boosted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 20.0% during the first quarter. Emerging Sovereign Group LLC now owns 1,408,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,665,000 after acquiring an additional 234,789 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

