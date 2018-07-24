CSG Systems International (CSGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $201.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CSG Systems International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSGS stock opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, CFO Randy Wiese sold 17,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $744,568.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,813.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSGS. BidaskClub upgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's services include Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Ascendon, a software-as-a-service cloud-based platform that provides a trusted path to digital transformation; and Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services.

