Crown (CCK) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $68.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock. Crown traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 159975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “$44.54” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,252,098.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Crown by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). Crown had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

