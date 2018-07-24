Crown (CCK) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Crown from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Crown from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. Crown has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue bought 10,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 491,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,252,098.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

