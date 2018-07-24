Critical Survey: Time Warner (TWX) versus Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C (LILAK)

Time Warner (NYSE: TWX) and Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C (NASDAQ:LILAK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Time Warner alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Time Warner and Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Time Warner 0 17 4 0 2.19 Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C 0 4 1 0 2.20

Time Warner presently has a consensus price target of $103.22, suggesting a potential upside of 4.50%. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C has a consensus price target of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.71%. Given Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C is more favorable than Time Warner.

Risk & Volatility

Time Warner has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Time Warner shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Time Warner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Time Warner and Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Time Warner $31.27 billion 2.47 $5.25 billion $6.42 15.38 Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Time Warner has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C.

Profitability

This table compares Time Warner and Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Time Warner 17.33% 19.99% 8.17% Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Time Warner pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C does not pay a dividend. Time Warner pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Time Warner beats Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Turner, Home Box Office, and Warner Bros. The Turner segment creates and programs branded news, entertainment, sports, and kids multi-platform content for consumers. It operates approximately 175 channels in 200 countries and territories. The Turner segment's networks and related businesses and brands include TNT, TBS, Adult Swim, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Turner Sports, Bleacher Report, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, CNN, HLN, and iStreamPlanet; and digital properties comprise tntdrama.com, TBS.com, adultswim.com, and cartoonnetwork.com, as well as NBA.com, the NBA League Pass property, NCAA.com, the NCAA March Madness Live app, and PGA.com. It also licenses its original programming, and its brands and characters for consumer products and other business ventures. The Home Box Office segment provides premium pay and basic tier television, and video content services comprising HBO and Cinemax; operates HBO NOW, a video content service; and sells original programming through physical and digital formats, as well as licenses original programming through international television networks and video content services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 54 million domestic subscribers. The Warner Bros. segment produces, distributes, and licenses television programming and feature films; distributes digital and physical home entertainment products; and produces and distributes games, as well as licenses consumer products and brands. Time Warner Inc. serves cable system operators, satellite service distributors, telephone companies, and virtual multichannel video programming distributors, as well as digital distributors. The company was formerly known as AOL Time Warner, Inc. and changed its name to Time Warner Inc. in 2003. Time Warner Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. It also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. The company provides its services in 18 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean under the brands of C&W, BTC, Flow, Móvil, VTR, and Liberty. Liberty Latin America Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Time Warner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Warner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.