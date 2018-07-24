Critical Survey: Cincinnati Financial (CINF) and RenaissanceRe (RNR)

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) and RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of Cincinnati Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Cincinnati Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cincinnati Financial has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cincinnati Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. RenaissanceRe pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cincinnati Financial pays out 77.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RenaissanceRe pays out -15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cincinnati Financial has increased its dividend for 57 consecutive years and RenaissanceRe has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Cincinnati Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and RenaissanceRe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial 14.96% 6.14% 2.21% RenaissanceRe -12.59% -5.80% -1.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cincinnati Financial and RenaissanceRe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 RenaissanceRe 0 6 2 0 2.25

Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.46%. RenaissanceRe has a consensus target price of $141.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.19%. Given RenaissanceRe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RenaissanceRe is more favorable than Cincinnati Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and RenaissanceRe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial $5.73 billion 2.03 $1.05 billion $2.74 25.93 RenaissanceRe $2.10 billion 2.37 -$222.38 million ($8.35) -14.84

Cincinnati Financial has higher revenue and earnings than RenaissanceRe. RenaissanceRe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cincinnati Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cincinnati Financial beats RenaissanceRe on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation. It also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; coverage for property, liability, and business interruption; and machinery and equipment coverage. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto insurance; homeowners insurance; and dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, such as term life, whole life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in fixed-maturity investments, including taxable and tax-exempt bonds, and redeemable preferred stocks; and equity investments comprising common and nonredeemable preferred stocks. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages in the United States and internationally. Its Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The company's Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, and medical malpractice; automobile liability, casualty clash, employer's liability, umbrella or excess casualty, and workers' compensation; financial guaranty, mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. This segment also offers a range of casualty insurance products through Syndicate 1458, including general liability, medical malpractice, and professional liability. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

