Critical Comparison: Momo (MOMO) versus Paylocity (PCTY)

Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Momo and Paylocity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momo 0 1 11 0 2.92 Paylocity 0 3 9 0 2.75

Momo presently has a consensus target price of $51.09, suggesting a potential upside of 11.09%. Paylocity has a consensus target price of $55.70, suggesting a potential downside of 13.55%. Given Momo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Momo is more favorable than Paylocity.

Profitability

This table compares Momo and Paylocity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momo 24.68% 37.07% 30.16% Paylocity 10.17% 11.74% 1.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Momo and Paylocity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momo $1.32 billion 6.95 $318.56 million $1.53 30.06 Paylocity $300.01 million 11.31 $6.71 million $0.15 429.53

Momo has higher revenue and earnings than Paylocity. Momo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paylocity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Momo has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paylocity has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.2% of Momo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Paylocity shares are held by institutional investors. 48.8% of Paylocity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Momo beats Paylocity on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momo

Momo Inc. operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences. The company was formerly known as Momo Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Momo Inc. in July 2014. Momo Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

