Critical Analysis: Starwood Property Trust (STWD) vs. Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Physicians Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust $879.89 million 6.63 $400.77 million $2.16 10.30 Physicians Realty Trust $343.58 million 8.30 $38.14 million $1.04 15.06

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Physicians Realty Trust. Starwood Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Physicians Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Starwood Property Trust pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 88.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Starwood Property Trust and Physicians Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 Physicians Realty Trust 0 5 8 0 2.62

Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.87%. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $17.73, suggesting a potential upside of 13.22%. Given Physicians Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Physicians Realty Trust is more favorable than Starwood Property Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Physicians Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust 42.30% 13.05% 0.95% Physicians Realty Trust 11.46% 1.75% 1.07%

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments. The Real Estate Property segment acquires and manages equity interests in commercial real estate properties, including multi-family properties. The Real Estate Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS, including subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the ?operating partnership?), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of December 31, 2017, owned approximately 97.1% of the partnership interests in our operating partnership (?OP Units?).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.