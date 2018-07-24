Critical Analysis: MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (MITEY) vs. Newmark Group (NMRK)

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS: MITEY) and Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR and Newmark Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR 10.06% 6.63% 2.12% Newmark Group N/A N/A N/A

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Newmark Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Newmark Group pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Newmark Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR and Newmark Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR $10.78 billion 2.19 $1.08 billion N/A N/A Newmark Group $1.60 billion 1.36 $144.49 million $1.15 12.20

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Newmark Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR and Newmark Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Newmark Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Newmark Group has a consensus price target of $20.08, indicating a potential upside of 43.15%. Given Newmark Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Newmark Group is more favorable than MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR.

Summary

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR beats Newmark Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties. In addition, the company provides real estate investment trust services to meet management needs for long-term stability, as well as private placement funds to meet the specific management needs of institutional investors. Further, it offers architectural design and engineering services, including construction, civil engineering, and urban and regional development planning and consulting. Additionally, the company operates a network of eight hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand; and provides real estate problem-solving solutions for corporations and high net worth individuals, such as real estate brokerage, condominium and office building leasing management support, parking lot management support, and real estate appraisal. Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Berkeley Point and NKF Capital Markets names. The company's occupier services and products comprise tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration, and facilities management. It provides its services to commercial real estate tenants, owner-occupiers, investors, and developers. As of March 9, 2018, Newmark Group, Inc. operated approximately 400 offices in 6 continents. The company was formerly known as Newmark Knight Frank and changed its name to Newmark Group, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Newmark Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of BGC Partners, Inc.

