Critical Analysis: Energy Recovery (ERII) versus ACM Research (ACMR)

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) and ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Recovery and ACM Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Recovery 22.35% 6.13% 3.08% ACM Research N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Energy Recovery and ACM Research’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Recovery $63.16 million 7.11 $12.35 million $0.07 119.86 ACM Research $36.51 million 5.02 -$310,000.00 $0.19 70.84

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than ACM Research. ACM Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Recovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Energy Recovery and ACM Research, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Recovery 0 0 6 0 3.00 ACM Research 0 0 3 0 3.00

Energy Recovery presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.70%. ACM Research has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.49%. Given Energy Recovery’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Energy Recovery is more favorable than ACM Research.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Energy Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of ACM Research shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Energy Recovery shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.9% of ACM Research shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Energy Recovery beats ACM Research on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc. provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems. The company also provides VorTeq solutions for hydraulic fracturing applications; MTeq solutions for mud pumping applications; IsoBoost systems, such as hydraulic turbo chargers, and related controls and automation systems; and IsoGen systems, including hydraulic turbines, and related controls and automation systems. It serves engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms that design and build large desalination plants; original equipment manufacturers; oil companies; exploration and production companies; oilfield service companies; and EPC firms, which design and build oil and gas processing plants. The company markets its products through its direct sales channels and independent sales agents. Energy Recovery, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment. The company markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives. ACM Research, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

