Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14,879.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,348,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,710 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,988,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,421 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,380,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,280,000 after purchasing an additional 688,282 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,349,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,922,000 after purchasing an additional 440,214 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,316,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,929,000 after purchasing an additional 327,430 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.04. 11,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,153. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

