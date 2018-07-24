Cribstone Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,513 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 77,137.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,126.9% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 3,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.07. 648,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,004,587. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $233.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $1.3454 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous annual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

